House damaged in fire, police investigating

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Osceola firefighters had to battle one final task before wrapping up 2022.

On Saturday, Dec. 31, crews responded to a house fire shortly at 6 p.m. on Mockingbird Lane.

According to the Osceola Fire Department, firefighters saw heavy flames coming from the front of the home, and pictures on the agency’s Facebook page showed the insides were mostly destroyed.

OFD said the cause of the fire is unknown and it was turned over to the Osceola Police Department for further investigation.

(Source: Osceola Fire Department/Facebook)

