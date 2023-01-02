Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

House damaged in fire, police investigating

On Saturday, Dec. 31, Osceola fire crews responded to a house fire shortly at 6 p.m. on...
On Saturday, Dec. 31, Osceola fire crews responded to a house fire shortly at 6 p.m. on Mockingbird Lane.(Source: Osceola Fire Department/Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Osceola firefighters had to battle one final task before wrapping up 2022.

On Saturday, Dec. 31, crews responded to a house fire shortly at 6 p.m. on Mockingbird Lane.

According to the Osceola Fire Department, firefighters saw heavy flames coming from the front of the home, and pictures on the agency’s Facebook page showed the insides were mostly destroyed.

OFD said the cause of the fire is unknown and it was turned over to the Osceola Police Department for further investigation.

(Source: Osceola Fire Department/Facebook)

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image / Tap water
14 Ark. counties under boil orders
The crash happened sometime before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 141 and County Road...
Crash involving horse causes significant delays
Two people died after an early morning fire in Ravenden.
Two dead in house fire
Autopsy scheduled in inmate’s death
According to a social post from KLEK, Qubilah Jones passed away on Dec. 31.
KLEK radio host gains her wings

Latest News

The crash happened sometime before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 141 and County Road...
Crash involving horse causes significant delays
Newport pitcher committed to UCA Saturday.
Newport, former Tuckerman state-champion pitcher Makaylie Gist commits to UCA softball
Marion DE/LB commits to A-State
Marion DE/LB Antanius Tiggs commits to A-State
A-State DE
A-State DE Kivon Bennett selected to play in NFLPA Collegiate Bowl