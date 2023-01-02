Energy Alert
Kivon Bennett selected to play in NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

Arkansas State DL
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Former Arkansas State defensive end Kivon Bennett will have a chance to show out in front of all 32 NFL teams later this month. Bennett was named to the NFL Players Association Collegiate Bowl coming up on January 28th.

The all-star game showcases draft-eligible talents and every NFL team will be represented.

Kivon did it all in his two seasons at A-State since transferring from Tennessee. He had 108 tackles, 26 of those for a loss, that’s third most in the Sun Belt in that span.

He also had 13 and a half sacks and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

