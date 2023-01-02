Kivon Bennett selected to play in NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Former Arkansas State defensive end Kivon Bennett will have a chance to show out in front of all 32 NFL teams later this month. Bennett was named to the NFL Players Association Collegiate Bowl coming up on January 28th.

The all-star game showcases draft-eligible talents and every NFL team will be represented.

Only right we post one of @kb_versace competing in his @AStateFB uniform too 🤝 pic.twitter.com/rfxTr8jWCj — The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl (@NFLPABowl) December 28, 2022

Kivon did it all in his two seasons at A-State since transferring from Tennessee. He had 108 tackles, 26 of those for a loss, that’s third most in the Sun Belt in that span.

He also had 13 and a half sacks and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

