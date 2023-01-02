Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Missouri man accused of shooting at state trooper found dead in Florida

Christopher Storlie is wanted and considered armed and dangerous. The Missouri State Highway...
Christopher Storlie is wanted and considered armed and dangerous. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says he shot at a trooper in Carter County on Sunday, Dec. 18.(Missouri State Highway Patrol)
By Chris Six
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri man who opened fire at a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper in December 2022, has been found dead in Florida.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop G, Christopher Storlie was found dead in the Seminole Hard Rock Casino near Hollywood, Florida, Friday.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol release, a trooper tried to stop a white 2006 Cadillac Escalade around 1:19 a.m. on Sunday, December 18, for failing to signal on Parsons Road, north of U.S. Highway 60, in Carter County.

After a short chase, they said the suspect stopped the vehicle, got out, and shot at the trooper.

The patrol car was hit several times, but the trooper was uninjured.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened sometime before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 141 and County Road...
Crash involving horse causes significant delays
Two people died after an early morning fire in Ravenden.
Two dead in house fire
Generic image / Tap water
14 Ark. counties under boil orders
Region 8 StormTeam severe weather coverage - 1/2/23
SEVERE WEATHER ALERT: Tornadoes, flooding possible with storm
With tornado warnings expected, different businesses and community buildings are opening their...
Storm shelters open ahead of severe weather

Latest News

Levels rose by ten feet over a few days in the Wichita River and more rain is expected in our...
Evacuations underway due to flooded roads
According to final mortality data released last week, life expectancy decreased in 2021 for the...
Arkansas doctors not surprised by life expectancy drop
According to the initial incident report, on Saturday, Dec. 31, officers responded to the...
Man arrested for damaging several vehicles
Region 8 StormTeam severe weather coverage - 1/2/23
SEVERE WEATHER ALERT: Tornadoes, flooding possible with storm
CRC Head Women's Basketball Coach
Region 8 Sports Extra: Crowley's Ridge Head Coach Brad Phillips on team's hot start