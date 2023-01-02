Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Pre-filed bills in Missouri could give free food to students

2 pre-filed bills could give students free food during the school day in Missouri.
2 pre-filed bills could give students free food during the school day in Missouri.(kytv)
By Marina Silva
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two pre-filed bills could give students free food during the school day in Missouri.

”It’d be one less thing they’d have to worry about providing their kids throughout the school day,” said Joel E. Barber Elementary School Superintendent Dr. Rachelle Jennings.

Right now, thanks to state money, the school gives free breakfast to students, but unless kids are on free or reduced lunch programs, parents at the smaller school need to pay for lunch for students.

”We used to provide free lunches to our students back before COVID. Then afterward, we are no longer eligible for the CPE status, which is the Community Eligibility Provision. So that had to stop. Obviously, we’ve had a lot of parents who we’ve had to kind of help in that situation,” said Dr. Jennings. “Because we were no longer eligible for that, because of our numbers, you have to meet a certain percentage. And so when we no longer met that after COVID, then we had to go back to charging families for lunches. And so we’ve had to kind of help support families who needed some extra help.”

The two bills filed are from both sides of the aisle. Democrat State Senator Angela Mosley’s bill would provide free meals to any students who asked for them at any state public school.

It would create a “Universal School Meals” fund to pay for it, but not how much that would take.

Republican Representative Brian Seitz’s bill would give free breakfast and lunch to all public school students.

That bill doesn’t say where the money would come from. Dr. Jennings says the money will need to come with any bills approved.

”If we were the ones that were having to provide that, we would not be able to afford that on our current budgeted money. If the state was looking at providing that money and put in being able to provide those funds, then yes, we would love to take advantage of a program that would allow us to do that,” said Dr. Jennings.

The legislative Session starts January 4th at noon.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Region 8 StormTeam severe weather coverage - 1/2/23
SEVERE WEATHER ALERT: Tornadoes, flooding possible with storm
With tornado warnings expected, different businesses and community buildings are opening their...
Storm shelters open ahead of severe weather
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Levels rose by ten feet over a few days in the Wichita River and more rain is expected in our...
Evacuations underway due to flooded roads
Flash flooding has been reported in Lawrence County.
Vehicles stalling as rain pours in

Latest News

Aaron's Tuesday morning forecast
Aaron's Tuesday morning forecast
Roads became rivers in Campbell after heavy rainfall Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
Flash flooding in Campbell turns roads into rivers
Pioneers are off to 8-4 start
CRC women's basketball, fresh off record-breaking season, off to a hot start
According to Captain Jason Elms of the Paragould Police Department, rescues are taking place on...
Flooding and evacuations in Region 8
Gym memberships soar at the beginning of the year with people trying to make that a reality.
Maintaining your New Year’s resolution