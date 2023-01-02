SEVERE WEATHER ALERT: Tornadoes, flooding possible with storm

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After a foggy Monday morning, the Region 8 StormTEAM wants to make sure you’re prepared for the potential of severe weather.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry says the threat of severe weather increased overnight.

As we move into the afternoon, the severe weather threat start to increase. NEW since last night, all of Region 8 is now under a MEDIUM risk of severe weather.(3/?) pic.twitter.com/Eh9kGk6iEx — Aaron Castleberry (@WXAaronJC) January 2, 2023

Our area woke up to temperatures in the 60s with fog and drizzle in many places.

We expect temperatures to get close to 70° in much of Region 8.

That will fuel the first round of storms.

The Region 8 StormTEAM is looking at two rounds of showers and thunderstorms Monday.

We will have scattered showers and drizzle in the morning.

The Tornado Threat

The first round of storms starts to move in by 2 p.m.

These storms have the greatest chance of tornadoes.

The storms at some point should congeal into a big blob of rain and thunderstorms by 5 or 6 p.m.

By this evening, storms should congeal into a big blob of heavy rain and thunderstorms. We will still be watching those storms for wind and tornadoes but that is also when out flooding threat begins. (5/?) pic.twitter.com/dKjsneXIUJ — Aaron Castleberry (@WXAaronJC) January 2, 2023

We will still have to watch those storms for damaging wind and tornadoes, but that is when the flooding threat starts.

The hope is that the first round of storms helps stabilizes the atmosphere for the next round.

What round two lacks in instability, it will make up for in wind energy aloft.

That is when our greatest risk for damaging winds occurs, but we cannot rule out a spin-up tornado with the overnight round.

That round starts to move in by 9 or 10 p.m. and really lasts until drive-time Tuesday morning.

Flooding Concern

On top of the severe weather threat, flooding rain is also a big concern. Flood Watches have already been posted for the eastern half of Region 8.

Because of this, Flood Watches have been issued for the eastern half of Region 8. (10/?) pic.twitter.com/Kchjh43eSa — Aaron Castleberry (@WXAaronJC) January 2, 2023

2″-3″ of rain will be common with some areas possibly picking up 4″-5″ of rain in isolated areas.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.