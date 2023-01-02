Energy Alert
SEVERE WEATHER ALERT: Tornadoes, flooding possible with storm

The severe weather threat increased overnight
Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry says the threat of severe weather increased overnight.
Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry says the threat of severe weather increased overnight.(KAIT)
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After a foggy Monday morning, the Region 8 StormTEAM wants to make sure you’re prepared for the potential of severe weather.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry says the threat of severe weather increased overnight.

Our area woke up to temperatures in the 60s with fog and drizzle in many places.

We expect temperatures to get close to 70° in much of Region 8.

That will fuel the first round of storms.

The Region 8 StormTEAM is looking at two rounds of showers and thunderstorms Monday.

We will have scattered showers and drizzle in the morning.

The Tornado Threat

The first round of storms starts to move in by 2 p.m.

These storms have the greatest chance of tornadoes.

The storms at some point should congeal into a big blob of rain and thunderstorms by 5 or 6 p.m.

We will still have to watch those storms for damaging wind and tornadoes, but that is when the flooding threat starts.

The hope is that the first round of storms helps stabilizes the atmosphere for the next round.

What round two lacks in instability, it will make up for in wind energy aloft.

That is when our greatest risk for damaging winds occurs, but we cannot rule out a spin-up tornado with the overnight round.

That round starts to move in by 9 or 10 p.m. and really lasts until drive-time Tuesday morning.

Flooding Concern

On top of the severe weather threat, flooding rain is also a big concern. Flood Watches have already been posted for the eastern half of Region 8.

2″-3″ of rain will be common with some areas possibly picking up 4″-5″ of rain in isolated areas.

