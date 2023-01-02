Energy Alert
Storm shelters open ahead of severe weather

With tornado warnings expected, different businesses and community buildings are opening their doors to keep you protected across Region 8.
With tornado warnings expected, different businesses and community buildings are opening their doors to keep you protected across Region 8.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A severe weather threat is heading toward Northeast Arkansas. With tornado warnings expected, different businesses and community buildings are opening their doors to keep you protected across Region 8.

Below, you’ll find a list of storm shelters available. If you’d like to share information on other available shelters, please let us know by emailing us at news@kait8.com.

Jackson County

Jackson County Senior Center

400 N Pecan St

Newport, AR 72112

Poinsett County

Harrisburg High School Library

401 W South

Harrisburg, AR 72432

Marked Tree Elementary School

703 Normandy St

Marked Tree, AR 72365

