Storm shelters open ahead of severe weather
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A severe weather threat is heading toward Northeast Arkansas. With tornado warnings expected, different businesses and community buildings are opening their doors to keep you protected across Region 8.
Below, you’ll find a list of storm shelters available. If you’d like to share information on other available shelters, please let us know by emailing us at news@kait8.com.
Jackson County
Jackson County Senior Center
400 N Pecan St
Newport, AR 72112
Poinsett County
Harrisburg High School Library
401 W South
Harrisburg, AR 72432
Marked Tree Elementary School
703 Normandy St
Marked Tree, AR 72365
