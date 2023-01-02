Energy Alert
Vehicles stalling as rain pours in

Flash flooding has been reported in Lawrence County.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Flash flooding has been reported in Lawrence County.

Vehicles have been reported stalling at the intersection of 4th and West Main Street. According to a social media post around 5:30 p.m., the road in front of the Court House is completely flooded and will be blocked off until further notice.

The city of Walnut Ridge has asked that vehicles avoid the intersection.

WATCH NOW: crews on the scene of the flooding.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 StormTeam Evening Forecast - 1/2/23