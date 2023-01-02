Vehicles stalling as rain pours in

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Flash flooding has been reported in Lawrence County.

Vehicles have been reported stalling at the intersection of 4th and West Main Street. According to a social media post around 5:30 p.m., the road in front of the Court House is completely flooded and will be blocked off until further notice.

The city of Walnut Ridge has asked that vehicles avoid the intersection.

WATCH NOW: crews on the scene of the flooding.

