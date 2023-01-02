Watch GMR8

Energy Alert
The crash happened sometime before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Highway 141 and County Road 766 just down the road from KAIT.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Starting the day off with fog and light drizzle with the warm temperatures. Warm and moist air will continue today as a strong storm system moves into Region 8. Look for storms to increase throughout the day. We are watching for two rounds of storms.

One between 2PM-7PM and then the second round in the late evening into the overnight. Much of Region 8 is now under a MEDIUM risk for severe weather. The greatest threat with the storms is high wind, but tornado and hail cannot be ruled out.

On top of the storms, 2-3″ of rainfall is likely. There is a FLOOD WATCH in effect for much of the area. Dry weather moves in behind the storm system for the rest of the week. Keep your notifications turned on your phone for updates on today’s storm.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

A New Year’s Eve fire is under investigation in Osceola.

Animal versus vehicle crash still under investigation.

New county officials are sworn into their offices.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

