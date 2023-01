Arkansas State basketball weekly press conference (1/3/23)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Both Arkansas State basketball squads look to bounce back after Saturday setbacks.

Men’s basketball travels to South Alabama on Thursday and Troy on Saturday. Women’s basketball will host Troy on Thursday and Appalachian State on Saturday at First National Bank Arena.

Mike Balado and Destinee Rogers held their weekly press conference Tuesday morning.

Arkansas State Basketball - Upcoming Schedule

Men (9-6 overall, 1-1 Sun Belt) Women (5-8 overall, 0-2 Sun Belt) home games in bold

Thursday 7:00pm: Women vs. Troy (ESPN+)

Thursday 7:00pm: Men at South Alabama (ESPN+)

Saturday 2:00pm: Women vs. Appalachian State (ESPN+)

Saturday 4:00pm: Men at Troy (ESPN+)

January 12th 6:00pm: Women at Southern Miss (ESPN+)

January 12th 7:00pm: Men vs. Texas State (ESPN+)

January 14th 2:00pm: Women at Texas State (ESPN+)

January 14th 2:00pm: Men vs. Southern Miss (ESPN+)

