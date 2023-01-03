Crowley’s Ridge women’s basketball off to hot start, one year after setting wins record

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Crowley’s Ridge women’s basketball is 8-4 and about to begin conference play. Third-year head coach Brad Phillips is bringing a level of success that hasn’t been seen before in Paragould.

“We want to go back to the national championship, back to the national tournament,” Phillips said.

The high expectations for his young team this year are warranted. After all, the team broke the school record for wins in 2021 with 15, ending their season in the conference semifinals.

A far cry from where the team was as recently as 2019 when the team just won 4 games.

“When I first got here, you know we only had seven or eight players and we had to pick up a couple players there with COVID,” Phillips said. “Got lucky, got to the national tournament. Last year, you know, we broke the school record for most wins at 15, but this year has been a special group.”

The Pioneers are well on pace to set a new record for most wins. They’re off to this hot start with just one senior on the team and starting as many as four freshmen.

Stopped by @CRCPioneerWBB practice this afternoon.



Pioneers are off to an 8-4 start, one year after setting the program record for most wins in a season (15).



Talked to HC Brad Phillips and several players, you'll see more tonight (weather pending) on Region 8 Sports. pic.twitter.com/FcJglfOklC — Logan Whaley (@LoganWhaleyKAIT) January 3, 2023

“I don’t think they realize how much older and experienced these girls are and we’re able to just like guard them,” freshman guard Brinley Morgan said. “They’re just a basketball player. We don’t think about their age or their experience.”

The freshman class is accounting for over 40 points per game, including Valley View standout Hunter Gibson leading the team in points (14.5 points per game) and rebounding (6.9 rebounds per game).

“This team works really well together when we get rolling, then there’s no stopping us,” Gibson said. “Everybody is connected, we have a good team dynamic and I’m just excited to see how far we can go this season.”

With most of the team from northeast Arkansas, it may not surprise you that the team chemistry is one of the main strengths of the team.

“Everyone is so tight-knitted, everyone acts like family here and everyone looks out for everyone,” freshman guard Reigiana Ward said.

“We hustle and that’s one thing I really like about each and every one of these girls,” sophomore forward Lindsey Browning added. “They work hard every day in practice, work hard on and off the court.”

CRC will head to New Mexico to begin conference play against Iowa Wesleyan Friday night at 5:00.

