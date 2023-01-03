Energy Alert
Evacuations underway due to flooded roads

Levels rose by ten feet over a few days in the Wichita River and more rain is expected in our forecast. (Source: RNN)((Source: RNN))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – As rain continues throughout the night, parts of a Clay County community are being evacuated.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said several streets are currently flooded in Piggott, including Clay Street, South Garfield Avenue, South Houston Avenue, and County Road 341.

Dispatch explained several safe rooms have been opened as a result:

  • Piggott High School – 533 East Main Street
  • Piggott Fire Department – 363 West Jackson Street
  • Emmanuel Baptist Church – 829 East North Street

The sheriff’s office also explained there is flooding in Pollard, east of Piggott, but there have been no evacuations ordered at this time.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for new details.

