Excluding irrelevant evidence in Barnett’s Jan. 6 case

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - The government filed a motion asking a federal court to preclude the defense from submitting what it calls “irrelevant evidence” in the trial of Richard Barnett, 61, who is facing charges for his actions during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Richard Barnett, 61, had a trial date set for January 9 but his defense was granted with a two-month continuance on Dec. 30, 2022. In a Jan. 2 motion, the prosecution asked the court to “preclude the defendant from introducing evidence or argument related to the culpability of other participants in the riot at the U.S. Capitol.”

The motion also said that multiple defense exhibits intended to be submitted as evidence “highlight the conduct of other particular individuals present at the Capitol on January 6, including identifying others by name and highlighting their individual actions.” The document included a series of screenshots of defense exhibits that highlighted multiple people. None of them were Barnett.

“Only evidence that is relevant may be admitted at trial,” the government stated.

Barnett is charged with multiple charges in which he has pleaded not guilty to all of them. Learn more from our content-sharing partner at KNWA.com.

