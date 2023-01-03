Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Flash flooding in Campbell turns roads into rivers

Roads became rivers in Campbell after heavy rainfall Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
By Jim Eftink
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:47 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL, Mo. (KFVS) - Heavy rain caused flash flooding throughout the Heartland Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

Photos posted on the Campbell Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page show streets became more like rivers as heavy rain pounded the Bootheel.

In one neighborhood, water rose to the bumpers of vehicles.

Water could be seen up to the bumpers of vehicles in Campbell, Mo.
Water could be seen up to the bumpers of vehicles in Campbell, Mo.(Source: Campbell Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook)

Flooding was even worse to the south of Campbell.

Evacuations took place in both Piggott and Paragould, Arkansas due to flooding.

Clay County Sheriff’s Dispatch says safe rooms were opened at Piggott High School, the Fire Department and Emmanuel Baptist Church.

In Paragould, firefighters used boats to rescue people from flooded homes.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Region 8 StormTeam severe weather coverage - 1/2/23
SEVERE WEATHER ALERT: Tornadoes, flooding possible with storm
With tornado warnings expected, different businesses and community buildings are opening their...
Storm shelters open ahead of severe weather
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Levels rose by ten feet over a few days in the Wichita River and more rain is expected in our...
Evacuations underway due to flooded roads
Flash flooding has been reported in Lawrence County.
Vehicles stalling as rain pours in

Latest News

Aaron's Tuesday morning forecast
Aaron's Tuesday morning forecast
Pioneers are off to 8-4 start
CRC women's basketball, fresh off record-breaking season, off to a hot start
According to Captain Jason Elms of the Paragould Police Department, rescues are taking place on...
Flooding and evacuations in Region 8
Gym memberships soar at the beginning of the year with people trying to make that a reality.
Maintaining your New Year’s resolution