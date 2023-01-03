Flash flooding in Campbell turns roads into rivers

CAMPBELL, Mo. (KFVS) - Heavy rain caused flash flooding throughout the Heartland Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

Photos posted on the Campbell Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page show streets became more like rivers as heavy rain pounded the Bootheel.

In one neighborhood, water rose to the bumpers of vehicles.

Water could be seen up to the bumpers of vehicles in Campbell, Mo. (Source: Campbell Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook)

Flooding was even worse to the south of Campbell.

Evacuations took place in both Piggott and Paragould, Arkansas due to flooding.

Clay County Sheriff’s Dispatch says safe rooms were opened at Piggott High School, the Fire Department and Emmanuel Baptist Church.

In Paragould, firefighters used boats to rescue people from flooded homes.

