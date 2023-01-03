Energy Alert
Flooding and evacuations in Region 8

According to Captain Jason Elms of the Paragould Police Department, rescues are taking place on Gavin Drive, First Street, and Stacy Drive due to flash flooding.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - After a day full of rain and severe weather, flooding is a given.

According to Captain Jason Elms of the Paragould Police Department, rescues are taking place on Gavin Drive, First Street, and Stacy Drive due to flash flooding.

He said that boats are being used to move people to safe spaces.

This is an ongoing story and we will update you as more information becomes available.

