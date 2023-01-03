Energy Alert
Jan. 3: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:41 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Rain continues to move out this morning after a night of very heavy rain. Dry weather moves in by Tuesday afternoon and dry weather continues for the rest of the week.

Temperatures today will top out in the upper-60s close to 70°. The we will be near record highs again today after we broke record in Jonesboro on Monday.

After today, highs will be cooler, but not bad for January. We are looking at highs in the 50s for the most part this week.

Our next chance of rain will be with a disturbance that moves through over the weekend, but that system do not look at be as strong as the one yesterday and last night.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Severe weather in Region 8 caused flooding and evacuations.

A series of storms passing through Arkansas Monday left major damage in the town of Jessieville. The community was possibly hit by a tornado while school was in session.

Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after cardiac arrest on field.

Actor Jeremy Renner in critical but stable condition after snowplow accident.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

