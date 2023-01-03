Maintaining your New Year’s resolution

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With a new year comes new goals.

Getting healthy is one of the top resolutions people make for the new year.

Gym memberships soar at the beginning of the year with people trying to make that a reality.

“I’ve seen anywhere from 10% to 15% growth in the first couple of months,” said Caleb Katz, a CrossFit Trainer with CrossFit Natural State.

It is a popular resolution because getting in shape is a physical way people can show they are getting healthier.

While getting a foot through the gym doors is one thing, staying at the gym is another.

“From what I’ve observed people usually stay the first three months, some will stay four months,” Katz said.

Several factors can discourage someone from keeping their New Year’s resolution. One thing to keep in mind is that getting healthy or trying to lose weight doesn’t just happen at the gym.

“Walking through these doors is not going to be the answer to everything. It is a home change; eating, diet, all that good stuff,” Katz said.

Overambition can also be detrimental as overuse can lead to injuries like muscle strains or tendon injuries, which can keep people out of out the gym.

Overambition can also lead to burnout, which will make people lose motivation to go to the gym. Keeping a healthy mindset is important to keep that resolution.

“Mental health is definitely tied with physical health; both need the small goals and the big goals,” Katz said.

He said to try starting small because it will help in the long run.

“If you can just overcome those little goals at a time… getting out of bed, getting up and then slowly working your way to getting to the gym, doing things at home little by little, step by step. You can overcome a lot of things that way,” Katz said.

Finding a support system can also keep someone at the gym, as it keeps them accountable.

“You’re being motivated by your friends and family who are all working together to help you find that internal motivation because that’s what going to be what makes you last,” Katz said.

