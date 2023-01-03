Man accused of leading police on chase with kids in car

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause to charge a Paragould man with multiple felonies after police say he led them on a chase with his children in his vehicle.

Andrew Pantoja is charged with fleeing, aggravated assault, and two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. He is also charged with reckless driving, a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, officers responded to a residential area on Dec. 31 regarding a vehicle driving at a “high rate of speed.”

Multiple officers reported observing the vehicle driving at speeds in excess of 80 miles an hour and attempted to stop him, the affidavit stated.

“The vehicle did not stop, sped up, ran a stop sign, and entered the highway, striking another vehicle,” Detective Lieutenant Robert E. Sexton stated in the affidavit.

The driver of the other vehicle, who was not identified, suffered injuries and was taken by ambulance to an “out of jurisdiction hospital.”

According to Sexton, officers found two children in Pantoja’s vehicle and took them home.

When officers questioned Pantoja at the scene, he reportedly said, “he saw them activate their emergency lights, and it scared him, so he took off.”

On Jan. 1, Greene County District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge Pantoja and set his bond at $50,000 cash only.

