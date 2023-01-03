Man arrested for damaging several vehicles

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A man was arrested after Jonesboro police said he went on a trail of destruction in a Bobcat.

According to the initial incident report, on Saturday, Dec. 31, officers responded to the 600-block of Johnson Avenue west of Main Street about a theft that was in progress.

The victims at the scene someone drove the Bobcat through a fence, damaging four vehicles in the process.

The report stated the key to the Bobcat was stolen.

