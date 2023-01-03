Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man arrested for damaging several vehicles

According to the initial incident report, on Saturday, Dec. 31, officers responded to the...
According to the initial incident report, on Saturday, Dec. 31, officers responded to the 600-block of Johnson Avenue west of Main Street about a theft that was in progress.(file)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A man was arrested after Jonesboro police said he went on a trail of destruction in a Bobcat.

According to the initial incident report, on Saturday, Dec. 31, officers responded to the 600-block of Johnson Avenue west of Main Street about a theft that was in progress.

The victims at the scene someone drove the Bobcat through a fence, damaging four vehicles in the process.

The report stated the key to the Bobcat was stolen.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened sometime before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 141 and County Road...
Crash involving horse causes significant delays
Two people died after an early morning fire in Ravenden.
Two dead in house fire
Generic image / Tap water
14 Ark. counties under boil orders
Region 8 StormTeam severe weather coverage - 1/2/23
SEVERE WEATHER ALERT: Tornadoes, flooding possible with storm
With tornado warnings expected, different businesses and community buildings are opening their...
Storm shelters open ahead of severe weather

Latest News

Region 8 StormTeam severe weather coverage - 1/2/23
SEVERE WEATHER ALERT: Tornadoes, flooding possible with storm
CRC Head Women's Basketball Coach
Region 8 Sports Extra: Crowley's Ridge Head Coach Brad Phillips on team's hot start
Gym memberships soar at the beginning of the year with people trying to make that a reality.
Maintaining your New Year’s resolution
As heavy rain continues in Northeast Arkansas, an intersection in Jonesboro is currently...
Traffic lights out at intersection