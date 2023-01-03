Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Pennsylvania officer killed, 2nd wounded; suspect shot dead

One police officer is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Brackenridge, Pennsylvania. (KDKA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (AP) — The man suspected of fatally shooting a Pennsylvania police chief and wounding another officer in confrontations during a foot pursuit near Pittsburgh was killed by police after a chase later Monday, authorities said.

The officers were shot blocks apart in Brackenridge, an Allegheny County town northeast of Pittsburgh. The suspect carjacked a vehicle, and when Pittsburgh detectives later spotted it, he fled, Allegheny County Police Superintendent Christopher Kearns said.

The suspect crashed the vehicle after a car chase, ran into a wooded area and then toward a housing development, and fired at the pursuing detectives, who returned fire and killed him Monday evening, Kearns said.

One police officer is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Brackenridge, Pennsylvania. (KDKA)

State Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the governor-elect, identified the slain officer in a tweet as Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire, saying he “ran towards danger to keep Pennsylvanians safe — and he made the ultimate sacrifice in service to community.”

Police say the second officer was wounded in the leg and is expected to survive.

Authorities had identified the suspect as Aaron Lamont Swan, 28, of the nearby city of Duquesne. Kearns told reporters that Swan had been sought for a parole violation involving a weapons charge.

Allegheny County Police will investigate the shooting of the suspect, Kearns said.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that the shootings occurred Monday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened sometime before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 141 and County Road...
Crash involving horse causes significant delays
Two people died after an early morning fire in Ravenden.
Two dead in house fire
Generic image / Tap water
14 Ark. counties under boil orders
Region 8 StormTeam severe weather coverage - 1/2/23
SEVERE WEATHER ALERT: Tornadoes, flooding possible with storm
With tornado warnings expected, different businesses and community buildings are opening their...
Storm shelters open ahead of severe weather

Latest News

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
NFL, sports world reacts to injury to Bills’ Hamlin
According to the initial incident report, on Saturday, Dec. 31, officers responded to the...
Man arrested for damaging several vehicles
FILE - A total of 149 women are set to serve in the U.S. House and Senate.
Record number of women to serve in 118th Congress
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field