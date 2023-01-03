A place to go in case of emergency

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - When there is the threat of severe weather, you want to make sure you are safe and in Newport, for the last 20 years there has been a place to go.

There is a storm shelter located at 400 North Pecan St in Newport that has been open to the public since it opened its doors.

Mayor-elect Derrick Ratliffe has been opening the storm shelter since 2013 and he said in times when there is the chance of serve weather there is no spot safer in town than this shelter.

“It can hold up two to three hundred people and it is a safe structure,” Ratliffe said. “It is made out of concrete, and it’s been here approximately at least 20 years.

Ratliffe said Newport is very grateful to have a space like a storm shelter stressing many other towns their size do not have things like this.

“A space like this is important to our community because we want everyone who doesn’t have a place to come out during the bad weather like this to come out,” he said.

The shelter will be open throughout Monday night for anyone needing a place to ride out the storm.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.