Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Reports: Rally car driver Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

Media reports indicate 55-year-old Ken Block, a pro rally driver and the co-founder of Hoonigan...
Media reports indicate 55-year-old Ken Block, a pro rally driver and the co-founder of Hoonigan and DC Shoes, died from his injuries after a snowmobile accident in Utah.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Utah sheriff’s office reports that rally car driver Ken Block died from his injuries after a snowmobile flipped and landed on top of him.

According to a release from the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, a snowmobile accident was reported at about 2 p.m. Monday near Mill Hollow, Utah.

Authorities say 55-year-old Kenneth Block “was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope when the snowmobile upended, landing on top of him.” He was pronounced dead from his injuries at the scene.

Block had been riding with a group but was alone at the time of the accident, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Utah Medical Examiner’s Office will determine Block’s cause of death.

Block was a pro rally driver and the co-founder of Hoonigan, a motor racing team, and DC Shoes, which specializes in footwear for action sports. He won five X Games medals in rallycross.

Hoonigan released a statement confirming Block’s death.

“Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed,” read the statement in part.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened sometime before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 141 and County Road...
Crash involving horse causes significant delays
Region 8 StormTeam severe weather coverage - 1/2/23
SEVERE WEATHER ALERT: Tornadoes, flooding possible with storm
Two people died after an early morning fire in Ravenden.
Two dead in house fire
Generic image / Tap water
14 Ark. counties under boil orders
With tornado warnings expected, different businesses and community buildings are opening their...
Storm shelters open ahead of severe weather

Latest News

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
NFL, sports world reacts to injury to Bills’ Hamlin
Pioneers are off to 8-4 start
CRC women's basketball, fresh off record-breaking season, off to a hot start
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
According to Captain Jason Elms of the Paragould Police Department, rescues are taking place on...
Flooding and evacuations in Region 8