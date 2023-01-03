Energy Alert
Residents evacuated following flooding rains

The Ridgefield subdivision on Stacy Drive in Paragould was one of the areas flooded.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A day and night of thunderstorms dumping heavy rain across Region 8 sent several people running for higher ground.

Law enforcement agencies across the area Monday night reported flooded streets and homes.

One of the hardest hit areas was Clay County, where the sheriff’s office reported severe flooding in Piggott.

Among the streets reported underwater were Clay Street, South Garfield Avenue, South Houston Avenue, and County Road 341.

The following safe rooms were opened to accommodate evacuees:

  • Piggott High School, 533 East Main St.
  • Piggott Fire Department, 363 West Jackson St.
  • Emmanuel Baptist Church, 829 East North St.

The sheriff’s office also reported flooding in Pollard; however, no evacuations had been ordered.

A similar scenario played out in Paragould.

Captain Jason Elms of the police department said boats were used to rescue residents on Gavin Drive, First Street, and Stacy Drive.

Flooding was also reported in other towns across the Region 8 News viewing area, including Walnut Ridge and Brookland.

