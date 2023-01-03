Energy Alert
Traffic lights out at intersection

As heavy rain continues in Northeast Arkansas, an intersection in Jonesboro is currently...
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – As heavy rain continues in Northeast Arkansas, an intersection in Jonesboro is currently without its traffic lights.

Jonesboro dispatch said the lights are out at the intersection of Flint Street and West Thomas Avenue near Jonesboro High School.

Crews are heading to the scene now. You are urged to use caution if you drive through this area.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for more details.

