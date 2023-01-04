1 injured in Poplar Bluff shooting
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning, January 4.
According to the Poplar Bluff Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block of West Henry Street around 2:18 a.m. for a report of a man shot.
Police say the man’s injuries were “non-life-threatening.” He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The investigation is ongoing.
