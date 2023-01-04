40 rescued from West Memphis apartment complex as heavy rain flooded Crittenden County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 40 residents of Riverbend Apartments in West Memphis had to be rescued from flood waters in the wake of heavy rains on Tuesday morning.
Now all residents of the 92-unit complex must evacuate until cleanup crews restore the property to livable conditions.
The First Alert Weather team confirmed 4 to 6 inches came down across Crittenden County during the storms. That’s something Mayor McClendon said doesn’t work well with the natural geography of West Memphis.
“It’s very flat around the city,” the mayor told Action News 5. “When we get that much rain in a short time our system is strained, but we have been and will continue to improve our drainage system.”
