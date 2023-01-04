40 rescued from West Memphis apartment complex as heavy rain flooded Crittenden County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 40 residents of Riverbend Apartments in West Memphis had to be rescued from flood waters in the wake of heavy rains on Tuesday morning.

Now all residents of the 92-unit complex must evacuate until cleanup crews restore the property to livable conditions.

The First Alert Weather team confirmed 4 to 6 inches came down across Crittenden County during the storms. That’s something Mayor McClendon said doesn’t work well with the natural geography of West Memphis.

Right after I sent that tweet….this happened. Exactly what you SHOULD NOT do when flood waters are present.@WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/Ls2IuJVfJZ — Walter Murphy (@WMurphyNews) January 3, 2023

“It’s very flat around the city,” the mayor told Action News 5. “When we get that much rain in a short time our system is strained, but we have been and will continue to improve our drainage system.”

