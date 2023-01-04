Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas Game and Fish warn of avian flu impact on birds

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is warning hunters to stay vigilant as cases of avian flu...
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is warning hunters to stay vigilant as cases of avian flu increase in the state.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Arkansas Game and Fish is warning hunters to stay vigilant as cases of avian flu increase in the state.

In Newport, a farm owner found more than 75 dead snow geese in a nearby reservoir he said most likely died from avian flu.

“It’s not uncommon to see big snow geese feed or roast and then the next morning you find 4 or 5 dead birds, but just seeing them in the numbers that we were seeing is alarming,” said Dustin Roddy.

Arkansas Game and Fish has reported several cases of bird flu in the central part of the state, now warning hunters to be on the lookout.

Officials said if the spread increases it could cost domestic poultry production billions and if it spreads to wildlife, it could have an impact on hunting.

You can read more about this story on content partner KARK’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With tornado warnings expected, different businesses and community buildings are opening their...
Storm shelters open ahead of severe weather
Region 8 StormTeam severe weather coverage - 1/2/23
SEVERE WEATHER ALERT: Tornadoes, flooding possible with storm
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Levels rose by ten feet over a few days in the Wichita River and more rain is expected in our...
Evacuations underway due to flooded roads
Flash flooding has been reported in Lawrence County.
Vehicles stalling as rain pours in

Latest News

The start of a new year is the perfect time to make a resolution to help others and to become a...
‘Be The Hero’ blood drive is back
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 6,100+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 350 daily new cases
Gym memberships soar at the beginning of the year with people trying to make that a reality.
Maintaining your New Year’s resolution
According to final mortality data released last week, life expectancy decreased in 2021 for the...
Arkansas doctors not surprised by life expectancy drop