Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s official portrait unveiled

Asa Hutchinson and First Lady Susan Hutchinson looked on as their daughter and granddaughter...
Asa Hutchinson and First Lady Susan Hutchinson looked on as their daughter and granddaughter unveiled the portrait Tuesday at the state Capitol.(Source: Asa Hutchinson/YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s official portrait has been unveiled as he prepares to leave office and considers a run for president.

Hutchinson and First Lady Susan Hutchinson looked on as their daughter and granddaughter unveiled the portrait Tuesday, Jan. 3 at the state Capitol.

The portrait will be displayed in the governor’s conference room that’s used for bill signings and other events.

Hutchinson leaves office next week and will be succeeded by former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Hutchinson has said he’ll decide early this year whether to seek the Republican presidential nomination.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With tornado warnings expected, different businesses and community buildings are opening their...
Storm shelters open ahead of severe weather
Region 8 StormTeam severe weather coverage - 1/2/23
SEVERE WEATHER ALERT: Tornadoes, flooding possible with storm
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Levels rose by ten feet over a few days in the Wichita River and more rain is expected in our...
Evacuations underway due to flooded roads
Flash flooding has been reported in Lawrence County.
Vehicles stalling as rain pours in

Latest News

Devon Holder and his deputy prosecutors took their oath at the Jackson County Courthouse on...
New proscuting attorney sworn in for Judicial District 3
Flooding struck many in Lawrence County on Monday, and a few streets in one town are still...
Lawrence County begins flooding cleanup
The heavy overnight rains in the city of Keiser flooded the sewer system with water.
City conserving water following flooding
FILE - This photo provided by the Federal Public Defender Office shows death row inmate Amber...
Transgender Missouri inmate executed for fatal stabbing