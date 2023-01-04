Energy Alert
‘Be The Hero’ blood drive is back

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The start of a new year is the perfect time to make a resolution to help others and to become a regular blood or platelet donor in 2023.

KAIT has partnered with the Red Cross to host the ‘Be The Hero Blood Drive’ from Wednesday, Jan. 11 through Friday, Jan. 13 at St. Bernards Auditorium. It will be held each day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

January is National Blood Donor Month and all who donate in the month of January will automatically be entered for a chance to win an exciting trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix! Includes travel, hotel, a $500 gift card, pre-game activities, and more! Terms apply; visit RedCrossBlood.org/Superbowl.

Eligibility questions? Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org.

