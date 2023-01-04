Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle coming to Memphis

Energy Alert
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KAIT) - Comedy legends and co-headliners Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are making their FedExForum debut on Monday, Jan. 23.

According to a news release, Memphis was one of five cities added to their successful U.S. tour.

Tickets go on sale for the public on Friday, Jan. 6 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster’s website and the FedExForum Box Office. FedExForum presale begins Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Jan. 5, at 10 p.m.

No cell phones, cameras, or recording devices will be allowed at the show. All phones and smart watches must be placed in Yondr pouches that can be unlocked at designated Yondr unlocking stations.

For more information, visit the FedEx forum’s website.

