Crews battle house fire on first day of 2023

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The Osceola Fire Department started their New Year off with flames.

Officials said a fire occurred just before midnight on Sunday, Jan. 1 at a home on Barham Street.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly, but the house took heavy damage. No injuries were reported, according to OFD.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

