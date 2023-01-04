Energy Alert
Crews battle house fire on first day of 2023

Officials said a fire occurred just before midnight on Sunday, Jan. 1 at a home on Barham Street.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The Osceola Fire Department started their New Year off with flames.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly, but the house took heavy damage. No injuries were reported, according to OFD.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

