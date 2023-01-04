Crews from multiple counties responding to water rescue

(KAIT) – Rescue crews from Greene and Craighead Counties are responding to a car into a creek near the county line.

According to both Craighead and Greene County Sheriff’s Dispatch, deputies from both departments are in the area of Hyde Road and Lawrence Road in Greene County.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office told Region 8 News boats have entered the water but have not reached the scene.

It is confirmed that people are on top of the vehicle and it is no longer sinking.

Region 8 News has a crew headed to the area and will update this story when we get more information.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.