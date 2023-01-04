Flood waters lead to rescue efforts

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - Monday night many across northeast Arkansas saw heavy rain and winds. With precipitation rates being so high, it led to some places flooding.

Homes and businesses were flooded in Piggott after a ditch topped its banks, leaving dozens trapped inside their homes and vehicles. Some could not escape. Leading volunteers and first responders to spring into action.

“That’s a good feeling when you four of five people out there helping someone out. A lot of these people were disabled and some of them were elderly. They needed help, said Clay county judge Mike Patterson.

With water rising quickly throughout the streets, it led to very hazardous conditions to perform rescues. A backhoe was quickly brought in to assist in the rescue.

“The water does not move it around very much, so we just get in the front bucket, and they just drive us up there as close as you can get, and we start loading people in it,” said Gary Chronister, who was in the backhoe helping residents out of their homes.

Chronister’s neighbor is David Finley, who works for the Piggott water department, once homes began to fill with water Finley wasted no time springing into action.

“I was wading through two and a half to three feet of water to get into houses,” said Finley.

While Finley was out aiding in rescue efforts, his own home began to flood. His family stayed home trying to keep water from entering and causing damage. Finley said some water did get into his home and he has filed an insurance claim. HE added that it was now time to pick up some of the pieces.

“So we just started the cleanup. You know moving furniture and ripping up floors,” said Finley.

Roads and bridges were washed out across Piggott and Clay County. This has put a damper on travel and the issues will be around for a while.

