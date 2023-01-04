Energy Alert
Former Arkansas State Representative dies

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Boyce “Bobby” Hogue died on Monday, Jan. 2. The funeral will be held at Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home.

Hogue transferred to Arkansas State University in 1959 on a football scholarship. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Agriculture. He worked as a coach and administrator in Kennett, Piggott, and Jonesboro Public Schools.

He was elected to the Arkansas House in 1979. During his legislative career, Hogue served as House Speaker for two consecutive terms. He also served as the National Chair of the American Legislative Exchange Council during this time.

Hogue represented Jonesboro for about twenty years in the Arkansas State House of Representatives.

