Grizzlies star Ja Morant sued after allegedly involved in attack of minor, DA’s Office not pursuing criminal charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies player Ja Morant is being sued after allegedly being involved in an attack of a minor, according to Action News 5 sources.

Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins was asked about the lawsuit on Tuesday during practice and said he would not comment.

Adelman Law Firm, which is representing the 17-year-old plaintiff, released the following statement Tuesday night:

Our law firm represents the minor plaintiff in a civil lawsuit filed against Temetrius Jamal Morant and Davonte Pack.

Today, we learned of TMZ’s report about the lawsuit. In order to protect the privacy rights of our client as well as the integrity of the judicial system, we thought it best to make an official statement.

This is a tragic situation involving an assault and battery by two adults on a minor during a basketball game at the home of Mr. Morant. Our client’s mental and physical well-being now and in his future are our priorities. We do not intend to make any further comments on this pending lawsuit and request that no further efforts be made to contact our client or his family.

The Shelby County DA’s Office also released a statement about the alleged assault:

The DA’s office is aware of the incident, and after a careful review of the facts, decided that there was not enough evidence to proceed with a case. We cannot comment on a pending lawsuit.

We have confirmed with the family of the 17-year-old that they filed a civil lawsuit against Ja Morant back in September. All documents are sealed.

The incident happened on July 26th at Morant’s house.

The family attorney Rebecca Adelman said that they sent an official statement to the Associated Press, we have asked for that statement and an on-camera interview and are waiting to hear back on that.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.