Inmate found hanged in cell

A man serving a robbery conviction was found hanging in his cell at an east Arkansas prison.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Department of Corrections reported staff discovered 50-year-old Shane Carmen on Friday, Dec. 30, hanging in a locked single-man cell at the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys.

Carmen was taken to the infirmary where he was pronounced dead at 2:59 a.m.

Arkansas State Police are investigating his death while the DOC conducts an internal investigation into his death.

According to Wednesday’s news release, Carmen was serving a 40-year sentence out of Boone County for robbery.

