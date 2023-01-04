Inmate found hanged in cell

BRICKEYS, Ark. (KAIT) - A man serving a robbery conviction was found hanging in his cell at an east Arkansas prison.

The Department of Corrections reported staff discovered 50-year-old Shane Carmen on Friday, Dec. 30, hanging in a locked single-man cell at the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys.

Carmen was taken to the infirmary where he was pronounced dead at 2:59 a.m.

Arkansas State Police are investigating his death while the DOC conducts an internal investigation into his death.

According to Wednesday’s news release, Carmen was serving a 40-year sentence out of Boone County for robbery.

