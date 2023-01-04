Jan. 4: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are waking up a bit cooler this morning across Region 8, but it is not raining or anything this morning. Today highs will be about 15-20 degrees cooler.

Sunshine is in the forecast for the next several days, with a few showers in the forecast on Saturday. Highs stay in the 50s next week.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Two people are dead after an argument lead to a shooting in Searcy.

Two people were rescued from a Greene County slough after the truck they were in became submerged.

Arkansas Game and Fish is warning hunters to stay vigilant as cases of avian flu increase in the state.

Monday Night Football incident shines spotlight on need for safety measures at all sporting events.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

