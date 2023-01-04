Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Jan. 4: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:46 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are waking up a bit cooler this morning across Region 8, but it is not raining or anything this morning. Today highs will be about 15-20 degrees cooler.

Sunshine is in the forecast for the next several days, with a few showers in the forecast on Saturday. Highs stay in the 50s next week.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Two people are dead after an argument lead to a shooting in Searcy.

Two people were rescued from a Greene County slough after the truck they were in became submerged.

Arkansas Game and Fish is warning hunters to stay vigilant as cases of avian flu increase in the state.

Monday Night Football incident shines spotlight on need for safety measures at all sporting events.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With tornado warnings expected, different businesses and community buildings are opening their...
Storm shelters open ahead of severe weather
Andrew Pantoja is charged with fleeing, aggravated assault, and two counts of first-degree...
Man accused of leading police on chase with 2 kids in car
At 8:11 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, rescue crews from Greene and Craighead Counties were called...
Two people rescued from sumberged truck
Levels rose by ten feet over a few days in the Wichita River and more rain is expected in our...
Evacuations underway due to flooded roads
According to Captain Jason Elms of the Paragould Police Department, rescues are taking place on...
Flooding and evacuations in Region 8

Latest News

Searcy police investigating two unrelated shootings
Searcy police investigate two unrelated shootings
Aaron's Wednesday morning forecast
Aaron's Wednesday morning forecast
Two dead after argument leads to shooting
A washed out bridge was sent to KAIT west of Rector.
Clean up underway after flood waters rush into Clay Co. homes, wash out roads