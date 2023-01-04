Lawrence County begins flooding cleanup

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Flooding struck many in Lawrence County on Monday, and a few streets in one town are still under water.

In Walnut Ridge, residents know what happens on Main Street when flash flooding occurs: The street usually becomes impassible.

On Jan. 2, with the heavy rain, a handful was stranded when their cars stalled on the road.

Joe Sharum with the Walnut Ridge Street Department said the city has been looking into water flow solutions.

“I was told it was going to be about a million-dollar project to go through it and to redo the downtown drainage,” he said. “It’s been an eight-year project with [Mayor] Charles Snapp. We’ve been working on all the ditches around town.”

It wasn’t just Walnut Ridge dealing with the water, but also rural parts of Lawrence County.

The area could have received up to six inches of rain.

After the water recedes, left behind are deteriorated county roads, but Judge Gary Barnhill said his crews will be working to restore them as soon as possible.

“Waiting on the water to recede, then we’re going to start working on them as they dry for a little bit where we can get graders to start working on them,” he said.

Right now, the judge is asking those in Walnut Ridge for patience.

“They’re just going to have to give us a little time and same way with use repairing the road. It’s going to take us a while to do it, and just bear with us, and we’ll get them fixed as quickly as we can,” Barnhill said.

The Black River at Black Rock is in a minor flood stage at 16.5 feet.

