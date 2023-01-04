New faces, new goals for Arkansas legislative session

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - With 2023 in full swing, the Arkansas legislature will see some new additions and ambitions.

Lawmakers will convene Monday, Jan. 9 for the 94th General Assembly, and over a quarter of the Arkansas House and Senate will be full of fresh faces, according to content partner Talk Business and Politics.

Arkansas will also be getting a makeover in its executive branch as Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders takes the role as the state’s first female governor and the first child of a previous governor to be elected.

Republicans will control 29 of 35 seats in the State Senate and 82 of 100 seats in the Arkansas House of Representatives.

