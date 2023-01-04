Energy Alert
New faces, new goals for Arkansas legislative session

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - With 2023 in full swing, the Arkansas legislature will see some new additions and ambitions.

Lawmakers will convene Monday, Jan. 9 for the 94th General Assembly, and over a quarter of the Arkansas House and Senate will be full of fresh faces, according to content partner Talk Business and Politics.

Arkansas will also be getting a makeover in its executive branch as Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders takes the role as the state’s first female governor and the first child of a previous governor to be elected.

Republicans will control 29 of 35 seats in the State Senate and 82 of 100 seats in the Arkansas House of Representatives.

You can learn more about these new faces and the changes for taxes and education at Talk Business & Politics’ website.

