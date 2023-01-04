New proscuting attorney sworn in for Judicial District 3

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A new prosecuting attorney was sworn in on Tuesday morning for Arkansas Judicial District 3.

Devon Holder and his deputy prosecutors took their oath at the Jackson County Courthouse on Jan. 3.

The district comprises Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, and Sharp Counties.

Holder said he is excited about the new role.

“This is an opportunity to change lives for the better. Every case we have has a profound impact on individuals. Every case we have is important to us,” he said. “We need to read each one, every file, and do the best we can for everybody.”

Holder explained he has big plans during his time as a prosecutor.

“After a few months, when we get our feet on the ground, I’m probably going to be more involved as far as making sure the plea deals are tougher on violent crimes,” he said. “After that, I’m going to try to get the DTF going. It’s going to be small changes here and there. I don’t plan on making big changes all at once.”

