Paragould residents affected by flood waters

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents in Paragould are cleaning up after flood waters damaged several homes on Monday night. The flooding got so bad that rescues were made by boat on some streets.

Andrew and his family were at home when water started coming up his house in Paragould. Jones said he’d seen water rise before, but it didn’t do any damage. When the rain came again, he didn’t think much of it.

“We knew that we were getting a lot of rain, we just didn’t understand how much,” he said.

Jones and his family were at home when water started coming up his house in Paragould. Then, the water started making it to the house.

“We got all the towels that we could get to try and keep the water out. While we were doing that, water started coming into the garage and then going under the board or the sills into the living room,” he said.

The effort was in vain, there was too much water coming in too fast.

“There was no slowing it down. I mean, I got the shop back and filled it up twice, emptied it and then I just said stop, cuz there was no way we were gonna stop it,” he said.

Adam Followell, director of Paragould Public Works, said it was too early to determine why this street and others flooded.

“We don’t know if there was a blockage in there, we have guys out there right now trying to identify exactly what we can do to correct the problem and once we identify that, we will attack it immediately,” he said.

Now the cleanup begins… the water may be gone from the street but Jones and his family along with others have a long road ahead.

“We don’t want to move. We just want to clean up, get it fixed… and we’ve been offered a lot of help from our neighbors, and friends, and family… we’re really thankful for that,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.