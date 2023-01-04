Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Red entrances will be unavailable for A-State home basketball games until further notice

By A-State Athletics
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Arkansas State Athletics Department has announced the First National Bank Arena red entrances will be unavailable for its home men’s and women’s basketball games until further notice.

Both the yellow and green entrances will be open to fans while repairs are made to the red entrance, which sustained damage during a winter storm late last month.  Fans wishing to purchase single-game tickets at the arena should visit the yellow-entrance ticket booth or a ticket-sales table that will be set up inside the upper green entrance.  Will-call will also be located at the yellow-entrance ticket booth.

Premium ticket holders, including courtside seating and suites, and 6 Man Club members should also be aware the Hames rooms will be unavailable during this time period due to the same logistical circumstances.  Parking for the games remains unchanged.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With tornado warnings expected, different businesses and community buildings are opening their...
Storm shelters open ahead of severe weather
Two dead after argument leads to shooting
At 8:11 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, rescue crews from Greene and Craighead Counties were called...
Two people rescued from sumberged truck
Boyce “Bobby” Hogue died on Monday, Jan. 2. The funeral will be held at Roller-Farmers Union...
Former Arkansas State Representative dies
Andrew Pantoja is charged with fleeing, aggravated assault, and two counts of first-degree...
Man accused of leading police on chase with 2 kids in car

Latest News

Mike Balado & Destinee Rogers preview matchups & more
Arkansas State Basketball Coaches Corner (1/3/23)
Arkansas State basketball weekly press conference (1/3/23)
Arkansas State head men's basketball coach
Red Wolves Raw: Mike Balado recaps ODU/ULM, looks ahead to South Alabama/Troy
A-State head women's basketball coach
Red Wolves Raw: Destinee Rogers previews Troy matchup, gives update on injured Red Wolves