Red entrances will be unavailable for A-State home basketball games until further notice

The Arkansas State Athletics Department has announced the First National Bank Arena red entrances will be unavailable for its home men’s and women’s basketball games until further notice.

Both the yellow and green entrances will be open to fans while repairs are made to the red entrance, which sustained damage during a winter storm late last month. Fans wishing to purchase single-game tickets at the arena should visit the yellow-entrance ticket booth or a ticket-sales table that will be set up inside the upper green entrance. Will-call will also be located at the yellow-entrance ticket booth.

Premium ticket holders, including courtside seating and suites, and 6 Man Club members should also be aware the Hames rooms will be unavailable during this time period due to the same logistical circumstances. Parking for the games remains unchanged.

