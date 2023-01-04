Energy Alert
Sanders nominates secretary of department of corrections

FILE - Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders, center, applauds following the playing of the national anthem before the Liberty Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. Sanders named Jacob Oliva, a top Florida schools official, as her pick to lead the state's education agency on on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, the latest signal of the direction of the Republican's nascent administration. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state’s first female governor has announced her choice for the department of corrections secretary.

According to a news release, Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders today announced her intention to nominate Joe Profiri as the Secretary of the Department of Corrections.

“As our state prepares to confront rising crime head-on and devote the necessary resources to increase prison capacity to allow for the retention of violent, repeat offenders, I made it a priority to select an individual with decades of experience in correctional oversight and who shares my commitment to public safety,” Sanders said. “Joe Profiri is that person. His background and experiences, not only at the managerial level but more importantly as a correctional officer, in Arizona have uniquely prepared him to lead our Corrections Department with accountability, integrity, and professionalism. I look forward to welcoming Joe and his family to Arkansas.”

Profiri is currently serving as the Deputy Director for the Arizona Department of Corrections and has more than 30 years of experience in the administration of public safety programs.

