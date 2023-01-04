Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Sheriff: Mom, 6-year-old girl dead in suspected murder-suicide

Authorities say a Texas mother is believed to have fatally shot her 6-year-old daughter before...
Authorities say a Texas mother is believed to have fatally shot her 6-year-old daughter before killing herself.(Source: KHOU via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CNN) - Authorities in Texas are investigating the shooting deaths of a mother and her 6-year-old daughter in what is believed to have been a murder-suicide.

Early reports indicate the woman killed her 6-year-old daughter Tuesday before taking her own life in a Houston suburb.

Investigators say the woman’s teenage children, ages 13 and 16, found the bodies of their mother and half-sister.

The Harris County sheriff says it appears the woman was having marital problems with the father of the deceased 6-year-old. The couple separated last October.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With tornado warnings expected, different businesses and community buildings are opening their...
Storm shelters open ahead of severe weather
Region 8 StormTeam severe weather coverage - 1/2/23
SEVERE WEATHER ALERT: Tornadoes, flooding possible with storm
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Levels rose by ten feet over a few days in the Wichita River and more rain is expected in our...
Evacuations underway due to flooded roads
Flash flooding has been reported in Lawrence County.
Vehicles stalling as rain pours in

Latest News

Two shootings under investigation
A washed out bridge was sent to KAIT west of Rector.
Clean up underway after flood waters rush into Clay Co. homes, wash out roads
At 8:11 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, rescue crews from Greene and Craighead Counties were called...
Two people rescued from sumberged truck
The jackpot-winning drought isn’t surprising given the miserable odds of one in 302.6 million...
Winning numbers drawn for $785 million Mega Millions prize