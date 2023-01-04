Sheriff’s office warns of scam calls

ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents of a scam involving law enforcement.

Sharp County Sheriff Shane Russell says it’s a new scam in his county. The warning comes as a woman in a neighboring county was cheated out of $5,000 due to a similar scam.

The scam involves a person receiving a call and being told a warrant has been issued for their arrest. The catch is you can make the warrant go away by going to a local store and purchasing gift cards. The caller will ask for the codes on the back of the gift cards.

Law enforcement was able to catch a portion of one of the calls and say it does sound pretty convincing.

“You’ve reached the Sharp County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division. If this is an emergency nature call, hang up immediately and call 911, otherwise, leave your name, number, and as well as a brief description for the reason of your call, and one of our officers will return your call at their earliest convenience.”

Russell says the chances of you receiving a call about a warrant are slim to none.

“There’s a very small slim chance that you would receive a call stating that you have a warrant. Most of the time, it’s in person, and it will be dealt with like that.”

With the slim chance you receive a call about a warrant, he says the sheriff’s office will never ask you to pay on something through gift cards.

“Zero chance that someone will call and ask you to go put money on a gift card to take care of a warrant. There is a zero chance.”

For those posing as the department, Russell says it’s time to stop.

“You really need to stop. We’re in the process of doing what we can to hunt you down. If we find you, we will hold you accountable.”

If caught, those posing as law enforcement could face felony charges of fraud and impersonating a law enforcement officer. If you receive one of these calls, you’re asked to hang up and report it to the sheriff’s office.

