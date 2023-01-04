St. Bernards welcomes first baby of 2023

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - “Baby New Year” is a term used to symbolize the “birth” of the next year, but for some, the term is more literal.

On Sunday, Jan. 1, St. Bernards Healthcare welcomed the first baby of 2023 at 8:58 a.m.

A social media post welcomed baby girl Tyrah E’moni Crawford and congratulated her parents, Jasmine Matthews and Taurus Crawford.

