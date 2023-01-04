West Memphis residents search for answers after apartment complex floods

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Residents at Riverbend Apartments in West Memphis have more questions than answers Wednesday after floodwaters forced evacuations during Tuesday’s severe weather.

“Can we live in our apartment? Can we go back in there? Can we stay tonight?” asked one resident who didn’t want to be identified.

In a video obtained by Action News 5 by another resident, you see high floodwaters in her living room from the six inches of rain that fell in Crittenden County Tuesday morning.

“I can’t live in that. I won’t live in that.”

The resident who submitted the video also didn’t want to be identified for fear of retaliation by Riverbend’s owners. But, she told Action News 5 that she, along with other displaced tenants, are wondering what to do about rent that’s due Thursday.

Action News 5 asked the on-site property manager if there would be a grace period since the apartments are currently not fit to live in. She said they are holding a meeting later Wednesday to determine just that.

The American Red Cross surveyed damage at Riverbend Wednesday morning. The organization told Action News 5 they are still working on property assessments at this time.

However, they have reopened First Baptist Church in West Memphis as a safe place for displaced residents of Riverbend to stay in the meantime.

