Arkansas to spend $20 million to modernize court system

The Arkansas Administrative Office of the Courts will be spending $20 million to modernize its court management system.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - State officials are making sure court cases are handled more efficiently.

The Arkansas Administrative Office of the Courts will be spending $20 million to modernize its court management system.

Officials said this will allow better access to legal documents and better communication with Arkansans-like text reminders for court dates.

The funds are coming from the state’s share of COVID-based federal American Rescue Plan funding. It was approved by the Arkansas Legislative Council on Friday, Dec. 16.

The office has two years to obligate the funds and three years to expend them.

You can read more about the funding and plans on content partner Talk Business & Politics’ website.

