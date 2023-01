SWIFTON, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Swifton has lifted a boil order that was put in place last year.

On Dec. 26, 2022, the city issued a boil order due to a possibility of contamination following its water tank being emptied.

Officials said bacteriological samples were taken on Wednesday, Jan. 4, and the water was found safe for human consumption.

