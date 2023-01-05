City lifts mandatory curfew

EUDORA, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Eudora put a curfew into effect on Dec. 27 due to a large number of shootings over the past few weeks.

The curfew ended at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3 after it was put in place for the safety of the citizens of Eudora.

According to our content-sharing partner, several shootings were reported on Christmas Eve alone and according to the city, the curfew helped stabilize the violence in the community. The city also said no arrests related to murder were made throughout the week.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.