Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

City lifts mandatory curfew

The curfew ended at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3 after it was put in place for the safety of the...
The curfew ended at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3 after it was put in place for the safety of the citizens of Eudora.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUDORA, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Eudora put a curfew into effect on Dec. 27 due to a large number of shootings over the past few weeks.

The curfew ended at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3 after it was put in place for the safety of the citizens of Eudora.

According to our content-sharing partner, several shootings were reported on Christmas Eve alone and according to the city, the curfew helped stabilize the violence in the community. The city also said no arrests related to murder were made throughout the week.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With tornado warnings expected, different businesses and community buildings are opening their...
Storm shelters open ahead of severe weather
Two dead after argument leads to shooting
At 8:11 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, rescue crews from Greene and Craighead Counties were called...
Two people rescued from submerged truck
Boyce “Bobby” Hogue died on Monday, Jan. 2. The funeral will be held at Roller-Farmers Union...
Former Arkansas State Representative dies
A man serving a robbery conviction was found hanging in his cell at an east Arkansas prison.
Inmate found hanged in cell

Latest News

A house fire broke out around 8 p.m. in downtown Jonesboro on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Downtown house fire
Jonesboro police confirmed a student brought a gun to the Academies at Jonesboro High School on...
Student brings weapon to class
Sandra Combs looking over her previous bills compared to the one she just got, which was $138.
Customers confused about increase in gas bills
A pothole in Jonesboro still filled with water after the latest storms that pushed through...
District engineer warns of potholes during winter