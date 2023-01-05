Crews responding to house fire
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Firefighters are responding to a reported house fire in Craighead County.
Dispatch reported the fire happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, in the 500-block of County Road 323.
The Bono Fire Department was the first to arrive on the scene. They have called for backup from the Philadelphia Volunteer Fire Department.
Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will update this story when details become available.
