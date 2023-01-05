Crews responding to house fire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Firefighters are responding to a reported house fire in Craighead County.

Dispatch reported the fire happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, in the 500-block of County Road 323.

The Bono Fire Department was the first to arrive on the scene. They have called for backup from the Philadelphia Volunteer Fire Department.

Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will update this story when details become available.

Bono and Philadelphia Fire Departments are on the scene of a house fire. Smoke is coming from the house. pic.twitter.com/7IX9vjCspJ — Aaron Castleberry (@WXAaronJC) January 5, 2023

